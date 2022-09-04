Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NVTA. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Invitae from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Invitae from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Invitae from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Invitae from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Invitae Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.07. Invitae has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $32.93. The company has a market cap of $649.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.82.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $136.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.47 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 620.70% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. Analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $32,068.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 386,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $100,486.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 788,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $32,068.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,735 shares of company stock worth $152,009. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invitae by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invitae by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invitae during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitae during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

