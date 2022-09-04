iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,067 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FALN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 312.8% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.24. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%.

