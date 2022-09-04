iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $180.09. 27,468,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,558,320. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.75.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

