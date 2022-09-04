iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,533 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 3.2% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $42,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 161,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.33. 3,720,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,785,777. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.17. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

