iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by NCM Capital Management LLC

NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IJR stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.33. 3,720,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,785,777. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.17.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

