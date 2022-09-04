Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

Shares of JAGX stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40. The company has a market cap of $26.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.68.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 486.62% and a negative net margin of 652.35%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Jaguar Health in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

