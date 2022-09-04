Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €105.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAP. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on SAP in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on SAP in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price objective on SAP in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($107.14) target price on SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

SAP Stock Up 2.6 %

SAP stock opened at €85.32 ($87.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €89.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of €94.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $99.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.54. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €83.01 ($84.70) and a fifty-two week high of €129.74 ($132.39).

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

