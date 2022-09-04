JMP Securities Trims Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Target Price to $145.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Summit Insights restated a buy rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Okta from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Okta Stock Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.05. Okta has a one year low of $58.12 and a one year high of $276.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,933 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $234,552.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 587 shares in the company, valued at $46,942.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,440,000. Barton Investment Management boosted its holdings in Okta by 2.3% in the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 190,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Okta by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 16.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 145,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,413,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

