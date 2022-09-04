Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.8% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,587,638,000 after purchasing an additional 777,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,359 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,405,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,070,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,837,000 after purchasing an additional 509,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $4,172,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.6 %

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.74 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $427.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.19.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

