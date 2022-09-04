JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $55.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chewy from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chewy from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush lowered Chewy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.39.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. Chewy has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.13. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.39 and a beta of 0.39.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 37,261 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $1,012,753.98. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,536.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 592,525 shares of company stock valued at $21,341,163 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 254.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

