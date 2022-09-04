JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Price Target to GBX 3,250

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BZLFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,530 ($30.57) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($36.85) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,808.75.

Bunzl Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

