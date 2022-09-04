Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) PT Lowered to $2.25 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $2.50 to $2.25 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jushi from $4.50 to $2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Jushi Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of JUSHF opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34. Jushi has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $5.53.

Jushi Company Profile

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

