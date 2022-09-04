Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.49-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.12 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Lands’ End Price Performance

Shares of LE stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,449. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $31.61. The company has a market capitalization of $361.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lands’ End

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 8.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lands’ End by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lands’ End by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after acquiring an additional 40,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares during the period. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

