Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LSTR. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Landstar System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.08.

Landstar System Stock Performance

LSTR stock opened at $145.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $188.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Landstar System by 821.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

