LCMS Market Cap Reaches $7,461.74 (LCMS)

LCMS (LCMS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One LCMS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. LCMS has a total market cap of $7,461.74 and $1.00 worth of LCMS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LCMS has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00831334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015519 BTC.

About LCMS

LCMS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,922,868 coins. LCMS’s official Twitter account is @LCMScoin.

