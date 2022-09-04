LCX (LCX) Trading Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

LCX (LCX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. LCX has a total market cap of $43.47 million and $366,719.00 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LCX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LCX has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,881.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00036103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00132123 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022132 BTC.

About LCX

LCX (CRYPTO:LCX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,618,003 coins. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights. The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com.

Buying and Selling LCX

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

