Leonicorn Swap Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $163,662.00 (LEOS)

Leonicorn Swap (LEOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Leonicorn Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0596 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges. Leonicorn Swap has a market cap of $610,251.26 and $163,662.00 worth of Leonicorn Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Leonicorn Swap has traded down 39.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002519 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001665 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00832249 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015588 BTC.
Leonicorn Swap Coin Profile
Leonicorn Swap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,230,647 coins. Leonicorn Swap’s official Twitter account is @swapleonicorn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Leonicorn Swap is https://reddit.com/r/LeonicornSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Leonicorn Swap Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Leonicorn Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Leonicorn Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.