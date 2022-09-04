Leonicorn Swap Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $163,662.00 (LEOS)

Leonicorn Swap (LEOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Leonicorn Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0596 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges. Leonicorn Swap has a market cap of $610,251.26 and $163,662.00 worth of Leonicorn Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Leonicorn Swap has traded down 39.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00832249 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015588 BTC.

Leonicorn Swap Coin Profile

Leonicorn Swap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,230,647 coins. Leonicorn Swap’s official Twitter account is @swapleonicorn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Leonicorn Swap is https://reddit.com/r/LeonicornSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Leonicorn Swap Coin Trading

