Linear (LINA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $29.37 Million

Linear (LINA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, Linear has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Linear has a market cap of $80.46 million and approximately $29.37 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Linear alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,881.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00036301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00132404 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022131 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,356,728,855 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linear is linear.finance.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.