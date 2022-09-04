Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Littelfuse Price Performance

LFUS stock opened at $227.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $223.31 and a 12-month high of $334.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,074 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $578,646.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,730,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Littelfuse by 11,300.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 361.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 370.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter worth $33,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile



Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

