LockTrip Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $12.78 Million (LOC)

LockTrip (LOC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One LockTrip coin can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00005209 BTC on exchanges. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $12.78 million and approximately $16,318.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000391 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded down 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000365 BTC.

LockTrip Coin Profile

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,579,041 coins and its circulating supply is 12,032,452 coins. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

