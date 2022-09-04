LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Cut to “Sell” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 305 ($3.69) to GBX 325 ($3.93) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 335 ($4.05) to GBX 340 ($4.11) in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $312.00.

LondonMetric Property Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSPF opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

