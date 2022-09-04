Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Receives $710.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $710.50.

LZAGY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 650 to CHF 670 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 750 to CHF 700 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 900 to CHF 770 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 835 to CHF 702 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Lonza Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Lonza Group stock opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.90. Lonza Group has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $85.18.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

