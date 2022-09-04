LSV Asset Management Has $308.70 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,195,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,985 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $308,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 74,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 41.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 60.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Conagra Brands Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $34.22 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.74%.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.