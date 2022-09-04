LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,606,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504,324 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $260,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 191,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 50,563 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 34,075 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 12,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 30,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE:HPE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.24. The company had a trading volume of 16,069,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,900,459. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

