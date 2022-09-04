LSV Asset Management Sells 122,155 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,116,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 122,155 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.64% of Eastman Chemical worth $237,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.52. 831,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,510. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $84.95 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.76.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

EMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Eastman Chemical to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

