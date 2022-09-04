LSV Asset Management Sells 152,356 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,400,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 152,356 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.53% of Huntsman worth $277,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 369.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of HUN opened at $27.10 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Further Reading

