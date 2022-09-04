LSV Asset Management Sells 544,276 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,642,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544,276 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 2.1% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.54% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $1,119,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $86.23 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.