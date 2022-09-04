LSV Asset Management Sells 882,415 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,125,231 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 882,415 shares during the quarter. Regions Financial makes up 0.7% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $381,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V bought a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,160,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,275,000 after purchasing an additional 69,070 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 50.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,649,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,860 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,861,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,200,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RF stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.29. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.33.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.