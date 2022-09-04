MANTRA DAO (OM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.68 Million

MANTRA DAO (OM) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MANTRA DAO has a market cap of $24.68 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,857.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00036210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00132430 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022159 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO (CRYPTO:OM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 500,205,033 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao. The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

