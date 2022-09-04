Maple (MPL) Price Tops $18.90 on Exchanges

Maple (MPL) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 4th. Maple has a total market capitalization of $83.52 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maple has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Maple coin can now be bought for approximately $18.90 or 0.00095233 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,849.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00036164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00132314 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022167 BTC.

About Maple

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

