MAPS Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (MAPS)

MAPS (MAPS) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One MAPS coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000754 BTC on popular exchanges. MAPS has a market capitalization of $6.82 million and $235,395.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MAPS has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MAPS alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008862 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MAPS Coin Profile

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 9,999,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 45,467,486 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME.

MAPS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.