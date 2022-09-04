Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Price Performance

MBII opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93. Marrone Bio Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $145.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marrone Bio Innovations

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,486.9% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,126,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 3,866,040 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 148,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 72,800 shares during the period. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biological products for crop protection, crop health, and crop nutrition. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Optima, Takla, Pacesetter, Ympact, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

