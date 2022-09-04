MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

MTZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MasTec to $97.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on MasTec to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.18.

MasTec Stock Performance

MTZ opened at $78.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.51. MasTec has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MasTec will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in MasTec by 5.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 3.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

