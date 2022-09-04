Matrix AI Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $58,258.00 (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $58,258.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Matrix AI Network alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00026246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.41 or 0.00300967 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001180 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000955 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Coin Profile

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Matrix AI Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matrix AI Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.