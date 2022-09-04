Mdex Trading Down 3.1% This Week (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0767 or 0.00000386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $70.34 million and $1.98 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mdex has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 917,467,677 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

