Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 199 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,656 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after buying an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $740,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,336 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 383.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $454,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,211 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,083.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $191,136,000 after purchasing an additional 694,556 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.09.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.