Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 10,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 210.0% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $394.28. 4,179,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,829,662. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $402.55 and its 200 day moving average is $416.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

