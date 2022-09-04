Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,790 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.1% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH stock traded down $7.65 on Friday, hitting $516.35. 1,944,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,173,249. The stock has a market cap of $482.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $526.90 and a 200-day moving average of $507.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

