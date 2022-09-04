Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 772 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,270,000 after buying an additional 10,440,786 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,919,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537,621 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $454,553,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Down 2.0 %

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.70. 14,667,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,232,834. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $256.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

