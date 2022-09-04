Meridian Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 366.3% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.17. 197,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,257. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $88.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.53.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

