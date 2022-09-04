Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,739 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,739 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.71. 3,464,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,683,604. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 270,361 shares of company stock worth $16,871,003. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NET. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.76.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

