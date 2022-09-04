Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,455 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 569,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,510,000 after buying an additional 32,969 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 123.1% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.3% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.74. 2,404,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,240. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.85. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.62 and a 1-year high of $85.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

