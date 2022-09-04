Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,676 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,937 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,676 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 3.1% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $28,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 164,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $48,446,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.85.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.47. 74,315,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,052,996. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.70 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.