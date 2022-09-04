Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MEOH. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Methanex from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.23.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Stock Performance

Methanex stock opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. Methanex has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $56.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.32.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.69). Methanex had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 284.8% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methanex

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.