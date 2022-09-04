Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Methode Electronics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.33. The company had a trading volume of 115,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,989. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.16. Methode Electronics has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $49.94.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.10 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $308,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 396,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,281,991. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methode Electronics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $588,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

