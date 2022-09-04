MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $336,582.09

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, MiniDOGE has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One MiniDOGE coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MiniDOGE has a total market cap of $336,582.09 and approximately $20,300.00 worth of MiniDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MiniDOGE alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Sphynx Token (SPHYNX) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Star (SAFESTAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe Energy (ENERGYX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Portify (PFY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Portify (PFY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lucky Lion (LUCKY) traded 99.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KRYZA Network (KRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eggplant Finance (EGGP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MiniDOGE

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. The official website for MiniDOGE is minidoge.finance. MiniDOGE’s official Twitter account is @MiniDOGEToken. The Reddit community for MiniDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/minidoge.

MiniDOGE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MiniDOGE is an auto-Boost, Hyper Deflationary Coin. Mini Doge is on a mission to help lost and scared animals find their way to the nearest animal shelter. Every buy gives members more with the auto-boost and hyper deflation system in place.MiniDOGE AutoBoost function is built mathematically to do variable buybacks which adjust based on volume in order to maintain stability. AutoBoost will vary based on the transactions over the past 24 hours which will continue to adjust based on the volume. AutoBoost will buy back variable amounts every time a sale occurs with MiniDOGE token.Telegram | Facebook | InstagramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiniDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiniDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiniDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MiniDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MiniDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.