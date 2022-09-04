Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIROGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Miromatrix Medical Trading Up 16.8 %

Shares of MIRO opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Miromatrix Medical has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miromatrix Medical

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIRO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the first quarter valued at $357,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Miromatrix Medical in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Miromatrix Medical in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Miromatrix Medical by 100.0% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 459,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 229,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

About Miromatrix Medical

Miromatrix Medical Inc, a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. Its proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells.

