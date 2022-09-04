Mizuho Raises Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target to $47.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.23.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day moving average of $45.40. Exelon has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.338 dividend. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.82%.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 62,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.