Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Cut to “Sell” at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co currently has $54.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

TAP opened at $51.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.94. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

