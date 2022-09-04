Moreno Evelyn V Acquires New Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Moreno Evelyn V bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,967,000 after purchasing an additional 207,098 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,116,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,025,138,000 after buying an additional 89,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,531,000 after buying an additional 317,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $706,038,000 after buying an additional 91,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 32.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,122,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,732,000 after buying an additional 517,046 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $209.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $282.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.71.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies to $298.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.33.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

